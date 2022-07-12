A Ludington man was sentenced to three concurrent prison terms on drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski sentenced Franklin Eugene Chaple was sentenced to 7-20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines; 9-20 years for delivery of methamphetamines; and 17 months to 4 years for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. He was given 191 days credit for time served on all the charges.
A charge of possession of analogues was dismissed upon his plea of guilty to the other charges. He was ordered to pay the remaining balance of $396 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said this was Chapel’s second, third and fourth felony convictions. She asked the judge to follow the sentence agreement.
Chapel’s attorney, Traci Dinehart, asked the judge if there was a way to get her client into some kind of inpatient rehab program. The judge said he would be able to have access to substance abuse services in prison.
Chapel offered an apology to the community and the people he hurt by his actions.
“I never thought I had a problem, but now that I’ve been sober and taking advantage of AA in jail, I understand I really do have an issue,” he told the court.