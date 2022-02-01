A Ludington man, who has been a repeat offender, was sentenced to three concurrent prison terms and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Jeromy Richard Sobers, 45, lead law enforcement on a high speed chase last summer, with speeds in excess of 100 mph and covered nearly 30 miles. The first charges Sobers was sentenced on was a charge of larceny more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
For those charges he was sentenced to three to 15 years with the MDOC and ordered to pay $19,893.18 in restitution to Auto Owners Insurance Company and $2,355.67 in restitution to the victim in the incident. He was given two concurrent sentences of 30 months to 4 years in prison.
On charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, third degree and being a habitual offender, third offense, he was sentenced to 40 months to 10 years with the MDOC.
On charges of resisting/assaulting a police officer and being a habitual offender, third degree, he was sentenced to 40 months to 10 years.
He was given credit on each charge for the days he already served in jail. That time ranged from 228 days to 240 days. He was also ordered to pay $266 in fines, costs, and other court fees.