A Ludington man was given probation, fines and discretionary jail in a sentencing signed Thursday in 51st Circuit Court for a guilty plea of fleeing a police officer, third degree.
Kelsey Joe Whitehead, 43, of Ludington, was sentenced by Judge Susan Sniegowski to two days of jail with credit for time served, 24 months of probation, $1,316 in fines and costs and a year of jail at the court’s discretion. Sniegowski also ordered Whitehead to obtain a valid license within 60 days or the court will impose a sentence of 30 days of jail.
Whitehead pleaded guilty to fleeing a police officer third degree on July 15. A charge of assault or resisting an officer and a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license were dismissed.