Jarod Tyler Smith, 18, of Ludington, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with five months to be served up front for controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, Tuesday at the 51st Circuit Court.
“The defendant was on probation, and he had been sentenced almost a year ago, to this day, (for) two years probation upon a conviction of uttering and publishing counterfeiting bills, in which the defendant passed counterfeit money to get money to satisfy a drug debt,” said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola.
Spaniola said he doesn’t often ask for probation extension but given his performance in the last year, Spaniola asked for the 24 to 30 months.
“Probations are to try to give him the tools so he can get over his problem. He has not taken the benefit of what has been offered to him” Spaniola said.
Spaniola said the court should not give up on him, he is only 18.
Defense attorney Douglas Stevenson presented the court with a letter from Smith’s employer, indicating he could return on a work release if the court approved.
“It was a relatively small amount of meth,” Stevenson said.
Judge Susan Sniegowski agreed a 24-month probation period was appropriate.
“In the next 24 months, after you are released from jail, you are going to have to make some decisions here,” Sniegowski said.
Programs and treatments often are provided in juvenile programs, according to Sniegowski, and Smith hasn’t taken advantage of those programs.
“I know at 18 years of age it’s hard to look at what your life will look like in the next 10 years from now but you need to take a serious look at where you want to be 10 years from now,” Sniegowski said.
Sniegowski said the support for sobriety in this community has grown immensely in the last few years.
“I hope you finish your education. I do know you were enrolled through Spartan Academy. That is a requirement of probation” Sniegowski said.
The offense was June 12 and he plead guilty June 26.
Smith must pay $598 in fines and costs.