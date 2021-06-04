A Ludington man was sentenced to probation and must pay fines and costs after pleading guilty to two counts of assaulting/resisting a police officer and a count of aggravated stalking Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Kevin James Kaiser, 27, of Ludington, was sentenced to 60 months or 5 years of probation and must pay $934 in fines and costs for the guilty pleas. He also was sentenced to 365 days of jail, and he was credited for 382 days served in jail.
The charges were from an incident where he was arrested May 1, 2020, by the Ludington Police Department.
In a separate case, Kaiser had a charge of aggravated stalking and home invasion first degree dismissed without prejudice. Those charges came from an incident May 17, 2020, where he was apprehended by troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post after being contacted by deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
In that case, Kaiser’s father, Jeffery Allen Kaiser faced charges of accessory after the fact to a felony in 79th District Court. It was reduced to a single charge when it was filed in 51st Circuit Court. That charge was dismissed Thursday.