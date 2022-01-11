A Ludington man who violated his probation was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Donnie Ray Totten III, 26, pleaded guilty to violating his probation by being in possession of a controlled substance, less than 25 grams and resisting and opposing a police officer.
On the drug charge he was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to serve 365 days in jail and was given credit for 126 days already served. On the resisting charge he was given a concurrent term of 12 months in jail and was given for 309 days he had already served.
When he was sentenced in late 2019, Totten apologized for his crimes and told the judge he would “not screw up again.” He had said he was ready to do what he had to do to get his life straightened around and take care of his kids.
“You won’t see me again judge,” Totten said in 2019.
“You turned your nose up at probation the last time,” the judge said. “I think jail time now is appropriate.”
It will also be on a his record that for the 2019 sentence of probation that he was unsuccessfully discharged from it.