A Ludington man received concurrent jail sentences and probation for an attempted home invasion and resisting and opposing a police officer Tuesday.
Andrew Thomas Walicki, 31, 179 N. Bonnie St., was sentenced by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Walicki called his experience since the 2020 incident “eye-opening.”
“It’s just been horrible,” he said when addressing the court. “I just want to get the help I need to make sure this never happens again. I don’t want to come back here.”
In rendering her sentence, Judge Sniegowski called the situation “very emotional” and noted it could have ended very differently.
“Given Mr. Walicki’s suicidial idolization that day, this situation could have ended in a very different manner,” she added. “And I think the plea agreement is fair and reasonable, and I will follow it.”
She noted that Walicki had no prior felonies and only a couple of misdemeanor offenses on his record.
Walicki’s sentence on both crimes is one year in jail and probation for 18 months. He was ordered to serve 84 days of the jail term up front and was given credit for 84 days already served. The rest of the time will be served at the court’s discretion.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink also agreed that the plea agreement was fair in the case.
“This was a very highly contentious situation,” she said. “We could have had harm to a police officer and to Mr. Walicki. I’m glad it didn’t end that way.”
Kreinbrink said that the guidelines in the case were 0-11 months for the resisting and opposing charge and 0-11 months for the attempted home invasion.
Defense attorney Becky Lederer agreed with Kreinbrink and asked that the court follow the plea agreement. She noted the jail time Walicki had already served and asked that he be given credit and be released.
Walicki was also ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 monitoring fee. The knife Walicki was in possession at the time of the incident was also forfeited to the court.