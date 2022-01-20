A 34-year-old man was sentenced to probation in 51st Circuit Court for repeatedly harassing his estranged wife and slashing the tires of her 2005 Ford Expedition Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Zachary Scott Austin of Ludington received a sentence of two years probation and an order that included no contact with the female victim, GPS tracking, that he must stay at least 1,000 feet away from her and attend anger management counseling.
If Austin abides by an 11-month delayed sentence order, his felony conviction would be reduced to misdemeanor stalking.
According to what Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court Tuesday, Austin was on probation from a charge of domestic violence when he slashed the victim’s tires, among other allegations, from a time period of July 1-Aug. 6, 2021.
“Let me begin by saying that we do not place any blame on the victim in this case,” Ryan Glanville, defense attorney said. “Zack accepts full responsibility for the things that he did. He understands acting out was not the appropriate action to take in this matter.
“He has some stability,” Glanville continued. “He’s been at the same job for seven years and no substance abuse issues. Like it or not, he does have a history with the victim; they have four children together. He doesn’t have any felony convictions. He’s joined a father’s support group and he’s attending counseling. He’s ready to follow whatever the Friend of the Court recommends as far as visitation when they complete their investigation.”
Austin told the court he was sorry for what he did and that all he wanted to do was establish a healthy relationship with his children.
He was ordered to pay $758 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while he was on probation.