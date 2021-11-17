A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a drug charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Tony Lamontt James, 29, was sentenced to a year of probation and one year in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. He was ordered to serve four days of the jail term now, and was given credit for four days already served.
At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of 0.1 grams of the drug.
The prosecution felt the recommended sentence was appropriate given the fact that he had no prior felony convictions and only one prior misdemeanor.
Judge Susan Sniegowski told James that he was young enough to get on top of the problem and stressed the importance of him continuing with his substance abuse treatment.
He was ordered to pay $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation and $658 in fines, costs, and other fees.