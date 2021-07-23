A Ludington man was sentenced to probation and fines earlier this week after being found guilty of larceny in a building in 51st Circuit Court. Adam Wayne Nelson, 46, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for the pair of days, probation for a year and must pay $821 in fines and costs. It also includes $163 in restitution. Nelson was found guilty on June 1 by Judge Susan Sniegowski for the single count.
