A Ludington man was sentenced on installing an eavesdropping device charge Tuesday, Aug. 11, in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
The sentencing for Alex Christian Jobbins-Ortiz comes three years after the initial incident took place in 2017, when Isaiah Samuel Pena was also arrested by the Ludington Police Department.
Jobbins-Ortiz was sentenced to one year jail time, credit of two days and probation of one year. Six months will be served up front on electronic monitoring with the remaining time to be served at the court’s discretion. He must also pay $658 in fines and costs.
He pled guilty to the charge of installing an eavesdropping device on June 23, with the second charge of surveilling an unclothed person being dropped by the prosecution. Pena previously pleaded guilty to a charge of installing an eavesdropping device.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola recommended Ortiz to spend the minimum of one year of jail time at the court’s discretion with six months up front in the Mason County Jail. The guidelines for this charge were zero to 11 months.
Spaniola read a victim’s impact statement into the record during the hearing.
“After three years of being stuck... hoping to find some kind of justice, you get tired and wondering if you are just wasting your time,” the prosecutor read. “You have made me less naive to all the bad there is in the world. I will never allow myself to be that vulnerable again. All the shame I chose to carry around this whole time should be yours. You can have it all.”
Defense attorney Douglas Stevenson requested electronic monitoring because of the coronavirus pandemic and the amount of time that has passed since the incident without any other infractions.
“One of the biggest problems I have with this case is it sat somewhere for three years. There is no excuse for that,” Stevenson said. “(Ortiz) admitted what happened... and has taken ownership of what happened that day.
“I would request the court look at what has happened since — no problems, working hard and he owned up to it. A period of six months in county jail at this length of time after the incident... is more than punishment.”
Sniegowski agreed to the electronic monitoring in place of jail time in light of the pandemic.