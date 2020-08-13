Timothy Wayne Hansen was sentenced to jail time and probation on an operating while intoxicated charge Tuesday, Aug. 11, in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
He was sentenced to five months of jail time up front with credit for two days served, one year of jail time at the court’s discretion, 2 years probation and 60 days of community service.
Hansen will pay $1,133 in fees and costs, including $25 in restitution.
He previously pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated after an event on Dec. 22, 2019, when he drove the wrong way on the U.S. 31 freeway. The plea agreement included dropping the charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer.
This was Hansen’s third offense, the first and second offenses taking place in 1993 and 1994.
Hansen’s blood alcohol level was 0.21, and he was driving the wrong direction at 60 mph, according to Paul Spaniola, Mason County prosecuting attorney.
“The defendant’s prior offenses are both of an older vintage in the 1990s, however the extreme behavior and the... risk to the public the defendant caused on this day screams out for a meaningful jail sanction,” Spaniola said.
John Beason, defense attorney, stated Hansen has family support and his previous offenses were more than 25 years old.
“It wasn’t until 2019 that he picked up a third offense. (Hansen) has led a stellar life. He was at an event that day and was drinking,” Beason said.
Beason requested work release and the possibility of electronic monitoring.
“I would like to get out to work. I have a job. I’m retired but I’m working. I’m glad no one got hurt,” Hansen told the judge.
The guidelines for this case were zero to 9 months jail time. Beason asked the judge to follow the probation agent’s recommended for one year of jail time, three months up front, with a credit of two days served.
“It is a curious case to have a 27-year gap between the second and third offense, however the law does allow for that,” Sniegowski said. “The circumstances of driving wrong way on the highway highlights the danger of drinking and driving. As the prosecutor said, this could have been tragic.”
Sniegowski was willing to consider a work release if it worked out with the Mason County Jail. As for electronic monitoring, Sniegowski will consider it based on the recommendation from the probation agent.