A Ludington man who faced several charges of assaulting, resisting or opposing a police officer, as well as a charge of domestic violence was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday.
Nicholas Brian Lauterwasser was sentenced to concurrent terms of three years probation and three days in jail, with credit for time served on three counts of assaulting, resisting and opposing a police officer charges. He was also given a concurrent term of five days in jail and three years probation on the domestic violence charge. He was ordered to pay a total of $802 in fines, costs and other court fees. Included in those costs is a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.
He was arrested Dec. 30, 2021. The victim in the incident said she wanted it on the record that “he (Lauterwasser), didn’t harm me. I tripped and fell,” she said.
She also asked that the no contact order be lifted.
Judge Susan Sniegowski said before sentencing Lauterwasser that she realized that he had a history of mental health issues.
“I’m hesitant to render this sentence,” she said, “but I will follow the agreement. I hope you take advantage of the services offered you.”