A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation on several charges including fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, as well as other vehicle violations by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Dustin Michael Jewett, 20, is accused on leading Ludington Police officers on a 30-minute chase, reaching speeds of 70 to 100 mph, on Sept. 10.
He was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of 365 days in jail on charges of fleeing a police officer, fourth degree and driving on a suspended operator’s license. He was given credit for 205 days already served in jail. He was placed on probation for two years on the fleeing a police officer charge. On a charge of carrying a concealed weapon he was sentenced to a concurrent term of two years probation.
On a charge of reckless driving he was sentenced to a concurrent term of 93 days in jail.
He was ordered to pay a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation, as well as $1,014 in fines, costs and other court fees on all charges.