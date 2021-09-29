A Ludington man was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison earlier this week in U.S. District Court by Judge Paul L. Maloney after his conviction on two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and a count of possession of ammunition by a felon, the U.S. Department of Justice stated in a press release Wednesday evening.
The DOJ stated that Jeffrey Allen Kaiser, 59, of Ludington, was sentenced to 228 months of prison on Monday. He also was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment, and after his release from prison, he will have a supervised release of 3 years.
The case originated from an incident on Aug. 13, 2020, and investigated by the Ludington Police Department.
“He was going around town and waving guns at people,” Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal told the Daily News Wednesday evening. “We had some pretty specific details about the guns. We surrounded the house that night, and the (Mason-Oceana Emergency Response Team) was activated.”
The Daily News previously reported on Aug. 15, 2020, that Kaiser surrendered to officers after they surrounded a home in the 200 block of South Rowe Street. Following two incidents that Thursday night, Kaiser was initially charged in 79th District Court of the state court system with a felony count of assault with intent to rob while armed, three counts of felonious assault, four counts of felony firearm and a count of carrying a concealed weapon at that time. The original arraignment also had a habitual offender second offense notice as a part of it.
A handgun was recovered shortly after the incident, and Kozal credited Sgt. Michael Haveman.
“Sgt. Haveman was able to piece together through some interviews what happened and found the gun by a car in the back yard,” Kozal said Thursday. “It happened to be wrapped in a bandanna or something the suspect was wearing. He found the weapon in the backyard of the house where he was arrested.”
According to the release, a .357 Magnum revolver, a 9mm semiautomatic piston and rounds of ammunition were recovered in the yard. Kaiser was previously convicted of assault/resist/obstructing a police officer in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington, and was he was serving two years of probation at the time of the incident for a conviction in that case, according to online records of the Michigan Department of Corrections.
“The use of firearms to threaten or harm others calls for serious consequences,” stated U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in the release. “We work hard and coordinate with local enforcement partners as much as we can to ensure there are significant consequences in such cases.”
Kozal said that as investigators were looking at Kaiser’s criminal history, they found he had committed other offenses in his past. The department reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, in Grand Rapids about the case.
“They reviewed everything and presented everything to the U.S. (Attorney’s Office) and charged him. Of course, they did a wonderful job of getting all of our officers interviewed,” Kozal said.
A federal grand jury filed a sealed indictment on the charges on Oct. 28, 2020, in U.S. District Court, and those charges were unsealed on Nov. 2, 2020, according to court records. Kaiser made his first appearance on the charges in Grand Rapids on Nov. 2, and he was arraigned on Nov. 5. The case in the state court was dismissed on Dec. 2, 2020, in 79th District Court.
The federal case went to a jury trial, with it initially being scheduled for Jan. 5. It was postponed twice before taking place in May, according to court records. The trial spanned from May 19 to 21 in Kalamazoo, with Kaiser even seeking an acquittal.
“He denied everything,” Kozal said of the trial. “He said he didn’t do anything. He denied everything, but (the U.S. attorney) got the conviction.”
Kaiser’s attorneys asked the court to sentence their client to the mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. However, Maloney went with the longer term.
Kozal said his department had contact with Kaiser often, and he’s happy with the result.
“It sort of quiets things down. It was a good case, good investigation with cooperation with the (Mason County) Sheriff with the (emergency response team), and of course our department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the ATF,” he said.