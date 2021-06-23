Joseph Guadalupe Rangel of Ludington was sentenced to concurrent terms on three different charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Rangel had pleaded no contest May 4 in circuit court to added charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (OWI), second offense; attempting to resist or oppose a police officer; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, one of the original charges.
The other two charges he had originally been charged with were OUIL, third-offense notice, and resisting an opposing a police officer.
The no-contest plea was entered because of potential civil liability.
On the charge of the open container in a motor vehicle Rangel was sentenced to one day in jail and was given credit for time served.
On the OWI, second offense notice, he was sentenced to a concurrent term of one day in jail and credit for one day served. His vehicle will also be immobilized for 180 days on that charge.
On the charge of attempting to resist and oppose a police officer he was sentenced to probation for one year and to one day in jail and credit for time already served. He was ordered to pay $1,333 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Rangel was arrested Jan. 29, 2020, by Ludington City Police following a traffic stop.
At the time of his arrest Rangel described that day as “one of the worst of his life.”
“I had just signed my divorce papers that day and moved up here from Detroit,” he told the court. “My daughter had committed suicide but I had to leave my other two children in Detroit to live. I just froze and shut down when the police tried to get me out of the truck.”
His defense attorney Traci Dinehart told the court that Rangel’s actions that night were not violent, and that he “just did not respond to them.”
“He’s since discovered that he has a lot to live for,” Dinehart said. “He’s gone to a residential treatment program all on his own and completed that.”
Dinehart said Rangel is continuing to receive counseling, and he’s attending 12-step meetings.
“I’m addressing all my issues,” Rangel told the court, “and I’m living with my dad now. I have a good job and I’m trying.”