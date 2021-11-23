A Ludington man was sentenced to serve up to an additional 45 days in jail for a probation violation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Austin James McCumber, 26, who was on probation for a methamphetamine charge failed to report to his probation/parole officer on June 1. However, when McCumber learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on the charge, he turned himself in to the jail. He was given credit for 19 days already served.
Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, McCumber’s attorney, asked that should a bed become available before the 45 days was up, that he be released to the TriCap substance abuse program.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski agreed that McCumber could be released directly to the program if an opening became available.
• Donald Thomas Miller, 33, Ludington, currently a jail inmate, was ordered to serve 30 additional days in jail for violating his probation. His violation was failing to report to his probation/parole officer which was a stipulation of his original probation. He was given credit for two days already served.