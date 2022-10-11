A Ludington man was remanded to the Mason County Jail during a sentencing hearing in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Sniegowski sentenced Darrick Cole Lilleberg, 27, to one year of jail with nine months needing to be served up front and credit for two days served in jail, two years of probation and $598 in fines and costs plus a $30 per month monitoring fee.
“I do agree that you are making changes in you life — and I can see that — but it doesn’t excuse your behavior. It doesn’t excuse your conduct, and the repetitive native of your conduct,” Sniegowski said before rendering her sentence.
Lilleberg was previously found guilty by jury of three felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person.
Following the sentencing, Lilleberg was emotional starting with sobs followed by an angry outburst following the hearing as he was remanded to the Mason County Jail.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said Lilleberg didn’t take responsibility for his actions. She cited previous incidents where Lilleberg served terms of probation.
“The defendant came into contact with police earlier in that evening,” Hand said. “Not only did he assault these three officers, (but) there were numerous neighbors that called that night. There wasn’t just one call relative to the defendant’s inappropriate behavior. There were numerous calls the officers received in regards to his conduct.”
The probation department recommended a six-month term, and Hand asked for 14 months in prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections or three consecutive terms of six months in the Mason County Jail.
Lilleberg and his attorney, Becky Lederer, disagreed with Hand’s assessment. Lederer said her client shouldn’t be punished for choosing to take the case to a jury trial.
“My client has very clearly proven to the court over the term of his bond at this point that he is able to participate with Community Mental Health. He is able to stay sober. He is able to maintain employment. He has been able to care for his daughter. And, he has made the appropriate changes over the term of this bond,” Lederer said.
“He is willing to do an extended period of probation in lieu of jail. He doesn’t want to lose his job. He doesn’t want to lose his house,” Lederer said before the sentencing. “I do have some concerns that our county isn’t doing work release. He would lose any stability that he’s created (with his job and family).”
“He has no qualms about any amount of probation.”
Sniegowski said if the jail restarts its work release program, she would be willing to allow for Lilleberg to take part in such a program.
Lilleberg said he’s made changes since his arrest in the matter.
“I’m sorry for laughing at Miss Hand’s statement earlier. It’s not all true what you said,” he said prior to sentencing. “I know in my heart I’m a good father and a good person. I’m not a criminal. This will never happen again if you give me a chance, your honor.”