A 47-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and five years probation on a charge of aggravated stalking Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Matthew Jason Case, 47, 109 N. Delia St., Apt 1, was sentenced to 12 months in jail and was given credit for 321 days already served. Upon his release from jail an electronic tether will be activated with a GPS tracking device that he must wear for six months. He will pay a $30 monthly monitoring fee for that device. Additionally he was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
Judge Sniegowski reminded Case that the no contact order with the victim or her family remained in effect.
“Any violation of your probation conditions and you will be going to prison, Mr. Case,” the judge added.
Case was charged with the offense following a Jan. 4 incident. At the time of his sentencing he had been serving time for a probation violation. The violation was that he had tested positive for use of methamphetamines.
A letter was read from the victim in another incident involving Case.
Judge Sniegowski noted after the letter was read that it had no relevance to what he was being sentenced on Tuesday.
Defense attorney Tracie Dinehart asked the judge to follow the plea agreement in the case.
“I want to note, too, that there is no mention of the notes that the victim left on Mr. Case’s car. She was trying to bait him,” Dinehart said.
Case told the court that he knew he “messed up.”
“I’m trying to get help for myself,” Case said.