Stephen Mishler

David Bossick | Daily News

Stephen Mishler, left, watches as his attorney Jason Kolkema looks through a pre-sentencing investigation report during a hearing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday in Ludington.

A man was sentenced to jail and probation on two separate charges of possession of methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan Sniegowski.

