A Ludington man was sentenced in 51st Circuit Court on firearms charges Tuesday and must “clean and sanitize” his home as part of his probation conditions.
Mark Alan Nash, 59, was sentenced to concurrent sentences of three years probation and 90 days in jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and being a habitual offender, second offense. Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony were dismissed.
Nash will be allowed to serve the 90-day jail term in three 30-day increments so that he does not lose his Social Security disability benefits. The first term begins Friday. The other two will be decided upon by the Michigan Department of Corrections Probation officer and the jail. He paid $688 in fines, costs and other court fees and will pay a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand had raised the issue of the home’s cleanliness when Nash entered his plea last month. Her concern was for a minor child residing in the home. She had stated that arresting officers found the home to be in “less than livable” condition.
If the probation/parole officer does not feel that the home has been properly cleaned up and he is in compliance with the probation terms, Child Protective Services would become involved. The charges, she said, arose following a confrontation Nash had at Ludington schools in regard to his son.