A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, second degree, Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jonathan Sherrod Soloman Jr. was sentenced to two years probation and one year in jail on the charge by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. He was ordered to serve 65 days in jail up front and was given credit for 65 days already served.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink expressed her concern of Soloman’s lengthy criminal history, beginning at a young age.
“He broke the orbital bone on the face of his victim in this July assault,” she said. “I would like the court to put in place a no contact order with the victim.”
Al Swanson, defense attorney, said his client knew what he did was wrong and that he was ready to get this behind him.
Soloman was ordered to pay a $30 per month monitoring fee and $658 in other fines, costs and court fees. A no contact order with the victim was part of the court order.