Kevin Paul Robbins, 56, of Ludington, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, and must serve six months up front for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor third offense Monday at 51st Circuit Court.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said Robbins is a repeat drunk driver.
“The defendant has had a large number of drunk driving occurrences dating back to 1984,” Spaniola said.
Spaniola said Robbins had two charges when he was in the federal system while he was in the service and on base.
“Between the period of 1994 to the present, he had not done any drunk driving,” Spaniola said until his arrest on May 10.
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson said there was no bad driving in this case.
Stevenson claimed the police checked if Robbins had insurance, and it incorrectly stated Robbins was not covered.
“The information wasn’t on and so he got pulled over,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said he had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit but had gone 23 years without a drinking and driving offense.
He was also sentenced to six months of alcohol monitoring and two years of probation. He must pay $1,133 in fines and costs.