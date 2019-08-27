Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS * LOCATION...ALL BEACHES FROM HOLLAND TO MANISTEE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS... SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE DANGEROUS CONDITIONS ALONG SOUTH FACING PIERS AND BREAKWATERS THIS MORNING. WINDS WILL BECOME WEST BY NOON WITH THE DANGER SWITCHING TO THE POSSIBILITY OF RIP CURRENTS TODAY CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY. THE WORST CONDITIONS ON LAKE MICHIGAN WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY WHEN WAVES UP TO 7 FEET ARE FORECAST. LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING AT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THE NEXT FEW DAYS! PIERS WILL BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. &&