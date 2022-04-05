A Ludington man was sentenced to spend time with the Michigan Department of Corrections by Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court for three separate cases.
“This is a difficult case, but they all are,” Sniegowski said prior to rendering her sentence. “It is difficult to see person after person struggle with addictions. I understand it’s a struggle.”
Bret David Zacharda, of Ludington, was sentenced in the three cases concurrently. He was sentenced to 2-20 years for delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine, credit for 92 days of time served and $258 in fines and costs. For possession of methamphetamine, he was sentenced to one year with the MDOC with credit for 92 days and $198 in fines and costs. He was sentenced to one year in prison with the MDOC and $300 in fines and costs for operating while intoxicated.
His attorney, Al Swanson, said a number of personal issues led to Zacharda’s drug abuse. Zacharda outlined those issues in a lengthy statement to the court prior to receiving his sentence.
Zacharda outlined not just the problems that led to his drug abuse, but also the health scares he endured as a result of that abuse. He hopes to be able to be someone who can teach others about the dangers of drug abuse while continuing to live his life of recovery.
“My recovery journey is the top priority in my life,” he said early in his statement, saying later trying to hold back his emotions, “I am not the same person I was. I’m not a piece of paper that is front of you. I’m an addict in recovery.”
Sniegowski followed the recommendations by the MDOC in its pre-sentencing report for the most part, but noted that the crimes involved were not simply possession of a drug.
“We’re talking about delivery of methamphetamine to multiple individuals even though there is evidence of one in the charge,” she said. “I do believe there needs to be significant consequences.”
She departed from the recommendation by MDOC for the delivery count. The prosecution sought a tougher penalty than what was recommended
“One of the offenses he committed while out on bond. This is an individual that has a substance abuse problem, but it escalated to a point where the defendant was engaging in the distribution of methamphetamine,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand as she argued that the court impose a sentence greater than what was recommended by MDOC.
Zacharda pleaded guilty to operating while impaired second offense, delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines and a misdemeanor court of driving with a suspended operator’s license in February. A charge of drunken driving third offense was dismissed.