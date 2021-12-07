A Ludington man was sentenced to 4 to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday on a charge of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), third degree.
Upon his plea to the third degree charge, a charge of CSC, first degree, was dismissed against Trevor Kenneth Thrailkill, 21.
The incidents began when the female victim was 10 and ended in September 2020. During some of that time period, Thrailkill was a probationary police officer for the City of Hart. As part of the sentencing parameters Thrailkill will lose his police officer certification through MCCOLES (Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards).
The victim’s mother briefly addressed the court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski handed down the sentence.
She tearfully told the court that she thought perhaps the sentence he was to receive was too harsh.
“This has been so hard on the family,” she said.
She added that her daughter didn’t want to come to court Tuesday.
“She didn’t want to miss school. School is very important to her,” she added.
Beth Hand, assistant prosecutor, said she commended the victim for coming forward to tell her story.
“It was a very brave, very hard thing for this girl to do,” Hand said. “Therefore, I am asking on behalf of the victim for this sentencing to move forward, according to the plea agreement.
“Had this young lady not come forward, this man would have been a cop,” Hand continued. “She made the right decision to tell.”
When asked by the judge if he wished to make any comments, Thrailkill declined.
“I really don’t have much to say either,” defense attorney Jeff West told the court. “I would hope that all will heal from this and find peace one day.
“I also believe that he will never appear in a courtroom again,” West said.
Sniegowski said these cases are always the most difficult of situations.
“It takes years and years just to even move on in these case,” she said. “It’s something that you never get over, you just move on. And so often, as in this case, it can cause a riff in the family which just compounds the pain.”