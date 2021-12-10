A Ludington man was sentenced to probation and fines and costs after pleading guilty in mid-November to possession of a Schedule 5 controlled substance and operating with a high blood alcohol content second offense.
Seth David-Judah Wade, 31, was sentenced by Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court to time served in jail of 17 days, one year of unsupervised probation and pay $750 in fines and costs.
• Allen Michael Mallison, 33, of Ludington, was sentenced to probation and fines and costs for pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamines.
Sniegowski sentenced Mallison to jail time served of 17 days, 24 months of probation and he also must pay $658 in fines and costs.