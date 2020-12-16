A 60-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to one year probation and one year discretionary jail time after entering a plea of no contest to a charge of aggravated assault Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Paul Arthur Cilman of Ludington was further ordered to undergo a sex offender evaluation and to have no contact whatsoever with the victim by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. A charge of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree with multiple variables, was dismissed at the sentencing Tuesday.
In accepting the no contest plea Tuesday, the judge said she would rely on the preliminary examination transcript to substantiate it. She also added that it made a lot of sense for the case to be pleaded down to a misdemeanor, speaking in regard to some aspects of the case. Cilman also has no prior record of any kind the judge added.
A letter from the victim was read by the victim’s mother during the Zoom conferencing session of court. The letter said how the victim felt violated in “the worst say” and found it revolting that Cilman didn’t accept any responsibility for what he had done.
“I felt so dirty, so dirty, that repeated washings couldn’t make me feel clean. He violated my sister, too, and even though we never talked about it, we both knew about the other and suffered in silence.”
The mother also pointed out in her statement to the court the emotional damage that it had done to her daughters. She said one tried to commit suicide because of it.
“And yet he further minimizes it by failing to admit any guilt in any of this,” she said.
Jennifer Weise, defense attorney, told the court that she was surprised to hear a very different story in the letter Tuesday than she had heard at the preliminary examination.
“It was much more detailed,” she said. “Additionally, I think the court needs to know this is a man who has been married to his wife for 38 years and that he’s back to work, working 70 hours per week.”
Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink said in introducing the matter that she felt the plea agreement was an appropriate one.