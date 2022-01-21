A Ludington man was sentenced to five years of probation and more sanctions Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court for his guilty plea for aggravated stalking.
Nicholas Anthony Hammer, 34, was sentenced to the 132 days he spent in the Mason County Jail, and he received a year of jail at the court’s discretion. On top of the five years of probation, he also was sentenced to pay $658 in fines and costs.
Hammer must also not be in contact with the victim in the case.
He pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 30, 2021.