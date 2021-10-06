A Ludington man, sentenced on a charge of third offense domestic violence, was given probation and jail time Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Gregory Alexander Jolly, 30, 881 E. Townline Road, had previously entered a plea of no contest to the charge following his arrest on March 15 at the Amber Township Hall by Mason County Sheriff deputies. The judge had accepted the plea because Jolly said he was too drunk to remember the incident. Deputies said Jolly punched his wife in the head and stomach. She was pregnant at the time and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter was also present.
Jolly’s attorney, Al Swanson, said that his client is continuing with substance abuse treatment and realizes his issue with the alcohol.
The judge sentenced Jolly to probation for 18 months and to serve 10 days in jail, with credit for 10 days already served.
He was ordered to pay a monitoring fee of $30 per month and $658 in other fines and costs.