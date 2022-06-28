A Ludington man was sentenced to probation and jail time for charges of domestic violence and home invasion, third degree, in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
James Allen Rose Jr., was sentenced to two years of probation, with at least the first 60 days to be served on tether. He was ordered to serve 96 days in jail and was given credit for time served. On the domestic violence charge he was sentenced to 93 days in jail and was given credit for 93 days already served.
Judge Susan Sniegowski said in looking at the recommended guidelines of 0-11 months on the home invasion charge and the misdemeanor domestic violence charge that she thought the recommendation by probation/parole and the prosecutor’s office was appropriate.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink read a letter from the victim in the case who could not be present Tuesday. In the letter she said she and the defendant had had a good relationship until he began using drugs. The couple has three children together and the victim has since moved to Grand Rapids.
Because she is raising the children herself she asked that he serve no more time in jail and that the no contact order be lifted. He was arrested in December 2021 on the charges by Ludington City Police.
Kreinbrink also said this was Rose’s first felony charge, but that he did have nine prior misdemeanor charges.
Al Swanson, defense attorney, said that Rose had taken responsibility for his actions and that he was ready to get back to his children.
Rose was ordered to pay $808 in fines, costs and other court fees and $30 per month while he is on probation.