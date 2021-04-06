A 25-year-old thanked his attorney, the court and Mason County for caring about what happens to him and listening to him.
Austin James McCumber of 602 E. Danaher St., told 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday that “Mason County really cares about what happens to people.”
McCumber was in court to be sentenced on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. He was charged following a Jan. 28, 2020, incident.
“I lost my best friend to drugs a year ago,” McCumber told the court as he choked back tears. “This shouldn’t have happened to him. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”
McCumber went on to say he wants a fresh start.
“I have two girls,” he said, “and my fiancé has family in another state so we’d like to move and get away from here. I want to start over.”
In rendering her sentence, Judge Sniegowski prefaced it with saying it was a “bit unusual.”
She sentenced him to probation for six months and 144 days in jail with credit for 144 days already served.
Judge Sniegowski noted that McCumber had been in every single rehab program in the state. She added that he had taken advantage of the programs that were available to him while he was incarcerated.
“I do think it’s important Mr. McCumber that you continue your ongoing treatment programs,” the judge said. “I think it’s key to your success.”
The guidelines in the case are 0-11 months.
Tracie Dinehart, defense attorney, told the court that her client “looked the best today that he has looked in a long time.”
“He’s had time to get clean and stay that way while he was in jail,” Dinehart said.
She said her client knows what he had to do to stay clean. She added that he wants to rectify the current poor family situation, namely with that of his mother.
“He’s very motivated this time,” she said.
McCumber was also ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as $30 per month per monitoring fee.