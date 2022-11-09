A Ludington man was ordered to pay over $10,000 to a local business after pleading guilty to embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.
Nicholas Samuels was ordered to pay Brian Schultz Excavating $10,186.89 recently in 51st Circuit Court. The final amount of restitution was just made available recently.
During a restitution hearing Brian Schultz testified that Samuels had taken equipment from his business and not returned it. He told the court he had to buy some of his equipment back from pawn shops where Samuels and taken it and sold it.
Schultz said some of the equipment taken included a grade laser and tripod, a hot tap machine, and a chainsaw among other items.
Samuels was sentenced to concurrent jail times and probation for the embezzlement charge as well as an additional charge from another file. The additional charge was home invasion, second degree. On the embezzlement charge he was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to serve 22 days in jail and was given credit for time already served. On the home invasion charge he was ordered to serve 10 months in jail and was placed on probation for two years.
Additionally he was ordered to pay $398 in fines, costs, and other court fees.