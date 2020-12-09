A Ludington man who appeared before the 51st Circuit Court Tuesday on several different charges in connection with two different cases was given concurrent jail time and probation sentences.
Reenya Bilal-Clinton Burrell, 28, 210 E. Danaher St. was sentenced by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski to two years probation and one year in jail on two counts of assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer, two counts of impaired driving, and one count of being a habitual offender, third offense. Burrell was sentenced to eight months of jail time to be served now. He was given 62 and 63 days credit, respectively, on the charges with the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion. He was ordered to pay $1,153 in fines, costs, restitution another court fees.
Burrell was charged with the offenses he previously pleaded guilty to on Oct. 23. In May he was arrested by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office following a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stiles and Townline roads. In October, he was arrested by Ludington City Police following a traffic stop.
As part of the plea agreement, four counts of resisting and opposing a police officer as well as two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants were dismisses Tuesday.
Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said he felt the plea agreement was fair and said that Burrell needed help to overcome some significant hurdles.
“Alcohol seems to be the major problem in his life,” Spaniola said. “His blood alcohol from both incidents was significant, .19 and .24. He has minimal education, no job training and has said he will be homeless when he is released from jail.”
“Although my client has a lot of obstacles ahead of him I think his strength is that he is very motivated not to live like he has been,” Tracie Dinehart, defense attorney said. “I would also like to say that he is eligible for the SAI (Special Alternatives to Incarceration) ‘boot camp’ program. We are aware of the restrictions with that because of the virus but if that becomes available we would like the court to consider that.”
Burrell, joined the Zoom meeting from the confines at the Mason County Jail where he’s been lodged for about six weeks, since his last arrest.
He apologized to the police officers involved in the incidents and thanked the court for giving him a second chance.