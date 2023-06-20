A Ludington man will spend time in the Mason County Jail on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a felony count of interfering with a communication device following a decision in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Devon Joseph-Edwin Wakelin, 26, of 201 S. Rath Ave., was ordered to serve 11 months in jail with credit for 128 days already served by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
The charges stem from a Dec. 9, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department.
During sentencing comments, defense attorney Kari Russell asked for exploitation and manipulation of the victim be removed from sentencing guidelines based on testimony from the victim that they were not exploited or manipulated.
Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand countered by stating Wakelin was guilty of exploiting his relationship with the victim.
“He took the phone away from (the victim) when she tried to call the police. So for that reason he is exploiting not her, but he is exploiting the relationship they have, in the commission of this offense,” Hand said.
Sniegowski sided with Russell, stating that the police report contained “no exploitation or manipulation beyond the crime itself.”
She said exploitation involves manipulating a victim for selfish or unethical purposes.
“He took the phone so she couldn’t use it, and that’s what the report shows. It doesn’t show anything beyond that that would qualify as manipulation of that domestic relationship, and the fact that they were in a domestic relationship is not enough.”
Both attorneys requested that Sniegowski follow the conditions of a plea agreement, which included work release.
Wakelin said he intends to carry out his sentence without incident and return to being a functioning member of society.
“I don’t plan on getting in trouble,” he said, adding that he’s planning on “doing my time” and “doing the right thing.”
Sniegowski also opted to reimpose nine months of probation that was previously struck, due to a probation violation.