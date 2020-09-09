A Ludington man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a drug possession charge in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Robert Alan Reyes, 24, was sentenced to 12 months in jail at the court’s discretion and 18 months probation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The Michigan guidelines call for 0-11 months in jail for the offense.
As part of the plea agreement, the jail term will not be levied against him as long as he maintains his employment during his probation period and obeys all other terms of his probation.
“This has been a relapse for him,” Becky Lederer, Reyes defense attorney said. “He has been doing really well since his last appearance before you, judge. He’s completed the Salvation Army’s substance abuse, detox and residential treatment plan. He’s been able to keep a job and is doing well. I want him to have the chance to continue with his substance abuse treatment program.
“I, too, am encouraged by Mr. Reyes’ progress,” Paul Spaniola, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney said. “I think he is on the right path. As long as he continues this way, I think he’ll be fine.”
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said in rendering the sentence Tuesday that she, too, was encouraged by what she saw in Reyes.
“I don’t believe I have a problem with Ms Lederer’s request to just give you probation,” the judge said. “Just continue to keep a job and live up to the terms of your probation.”
Reyes was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines, costs, restitution and to the Crime Victim’s Rights Fund.