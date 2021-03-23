A 24-year-old Ludington man will serve 4 to 20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections after 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski rendered her sentence Tuesday.
Trenton Joseph Espinola, 807 W. Loomis St., but currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, was sentenced to three concurrent terms in prison for three counts of delivery/manufacture of cocaine, less than 50 grams, and three counts of being a habitual offender.
Two more counts of delivery or manufacture of cocaine were dismissed upon his plea to the other three charges. Although the terms he received Tuesday were concurrent, Judge Sniegowski said whatever sentence he receives for violating his parole would be consecutive. Espinola was on parole from prison at the time the drug offenses were committed on May 18, 2020.
“It’s time to get your act together,” the judge told Espinola.
“I’m well acquainted with you through past dealings and the unfortunate hand life has dealt you,” she continued. “But you need to learn a skill while you’re in prison so you have a trade that you can turn to when you are released.
“You need to decide if you’re going to forge a new path, or revert to your old ways when you’re released. I hope you find a new, good path.”
Coleman Potts, Espinola’s attorney from Detroit, said his client knows he needs to learn a skill.
“He has the support of his stepmother and has a job lined up when he gets out,” Coleman said.
“There is not excuse for my actions,” Espinola told the court. “I used poor judgement, and I know I need to change and I’m ready to do that.”
Espinola was ordered to pay $1,949 in fines, costs and restitution.
The hearing was held via Zoom video conferencing amid COVID-19 concerns.