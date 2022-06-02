A Ludington man won an appeal of part of his conviction in a military court in early April.
Ethan Tucker had a count of general disorder involving death of another appealed by the U.S. Coast Guard Court of Criminal Appeals.
“We conclude that the military judge abused her discretion by accepting (Tucker’s) plea of guilty to that offense,” wrote Judge Kurt Brubaker on behalf of the three appellate military judges. “Our conclusion that (Tucker’s) plea and conviction were for non-criminal conduct and barred by presidential limitation.
“We thus set aside the conviction and reassess the sentence.”
The new sentence was a reduction to E-1 for an enlisted member of the armed services and confinement for six months.
“The evidence portrays this as a temporary lapse, albeit a serious one, born of frustration, not malice, from an otherwise sincere desire to save his friend and get him to safety,” Brubaker wrote. “Given all these circumstances, we cannot be confident that a bad-conduct discharge would have been imposed.”
Because of the ruling, the nature of Tucker’s discharge is yet to be determined.
“We are going back and forth with the USCG now on the nature of Ethan’s discharge characterization,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson, Tucker’s attorney who defended him through his general court martial. “He is past his end of active obligated service (meaning, he’s fulfilled his contract). He is eligible for an honorable characterization.
“I’m not sure whether that will be granted.”
Henderson praised the work of Tucker’s appellate attorney, USCG Cmdr. Jeffrey Janaro.
“The Article 134 guilty plea was always a legally tenuous proposition, but it was … Janaro who put together the winning brief and argument that convinced the appeals court,” Henderson said. “It was absolutely sterling appellate advocacy.”
Tucker was sentenced in September 2020 of making a false official statement, a violation of a general order for consuming alcohol while underage as well as the general disorder charge. His sentence, then, was for 14 months’ confinement, a reduction to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge.
The charges were from an incident in January 2019 where fellow USCG seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, while the two and one other seaman of the cutter Douglas Munro were on “liberty” leave.
Tucker and Kelch were drunk, and Kelch attempted to enter the water at the island in Alaska. Tucker tried to prevent Kelch from doing so, including punching Kelch in an attempt to convince him not to go into the water. After Tucker laid down in a grassy area, the third seaman pulled Kelch from the water and then left the two and returned to their ship, according to background in the appeal’s judgment.
Three other shipmates were driven to where Tucker and Kelch were, and Tucker was shaken out of being unconscious, according to the appeal. Once he warmed in a van, Tucker told one of the shipmates that they needed to find Kelch. He was found several hours later.
In the September 2020 general court martial proceedings, Tucker was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.
Henderson said Tucker’s service with the USCG has concluded, but he is awaiting his final discharge paperwork.
“He has not received his final DD-214 Discharge Certificate, but he is functionally out of the Coast Guard,” Henderson said.