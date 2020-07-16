Craig Overla’s appeal of his judgment and sentence in federal court was affirmed by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to an order filed on July 2.
Overla, of Ludington, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on weapons charges, and he is serving 10 years in prison. He currently is serving his time at Gilmer Federal Correction Institute, a medium security prison with a minimum security camp, near Glenville, West Virginia.
Justices Richard Suhrheinrich, Ronald Lee Gilman and Joan Larsen granted Overla’s attorney’s motion to withdraw from the case, and denied Overla’s motion for a new counsel. The order states that Overla’s former attorney agreed with the process by which the case was decided. Sharon Turek was his court-appointed attorney for the appeal, but had her motion granted.
“There is no arguable basis for challenging Overla’s guilty plea,” the justices wrote in the order. “There is no arguable basis for challenging Overla’s 120-month sentence.”
The weapons conviction in federal court arose out of an investigation of an infant’s death in 2019. Charges in relation to the death of the infant have yet to be filed in district court.