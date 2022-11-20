Two Ludington individuals were charged with child abuse and maintaining a drug house after their respective arraignments last week in 79th District Court.
Kevin James Kaiser, 29, and Tara Lynn Treesh, 34, of 605 E. Dowland St., Ludington, were arraigned on allegations from an incident on Dec. 14, 2021, investigated by the Ludington Police Department.
The arraignments are only allegations.
Kaiser, whose address was changed to the Mason County Jail following his arraignment, was arraigned on a felony count of first-degree child abuse and a felony count of maintaining a drug house. He also had a charge of being a habitual offender, fourth offense, because of prior convictions including aggravated stalking, resisting and obstructing an officer and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The child abuse allegation is regarding a portion of the incident where Kaiser allegedly “knowingly or intentionally caused serious physical harm to a child” and it carries a potential term of life in prison or any term of years. The felony complaint also alleges Kaiser kept or maintained a dwelling where people frequently were using controlled substances — a high misdemeanor that carries a penalty of two years and/or $25,000.
Treesh, whose address was updated to 723 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony charge of second-degree child abuse. According to the complaint, Treesh allegedly failed to seek immediate medical attention for a child and/or left a child without parental supervision “for an approximately 16-hour period” from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021. She was also charged with maintaining a drug house, a high misdemeanor that carries a penalty of two years and/or $25,000.
Police report
Ludington Police Officer Michael Gilmurray and Sgt. Mike Haveman were dispatched to then Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s emergency room to assist a family that needed a child transported by AeroMed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the LPD report received in July via the Michigan Freedom of Information Act.
The Daily News initially reported on the incident the next day, but details were scarce. LPD confirmed it conducted an investigation on the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2021, but nothing else, and the Michigan State Police Mobile Crime Lab arrived at 8 p.m. that evening. The Daily News sought the heavily redacted police report during the summer 2022.
According to the report, Haveman was initially contacted because a child was taken to the ER and wasn’t breathing. He told one subject of an interview that the department was contacted because of concerns about the child’s safety.
Additionally, LPD Officer Mike Fort arrived to process the scene, including taking photographs. Then LPD Chief Tim Kozal advised the officers to seek the MSP Crime Lab to assist in processing the residence. The landlord gave a key to the officers, which they used to enter the home, according to the report.
Haveman worked on three search warrants in all, one on a vehicle that was driven to the emergency room and the final one was for the seizure and search of any electronics.
Fort, in a supplemental report, described the home as he saw it.
“Upon doing a walk through of the house, it was found to be in a deplorable state,” Fort wrote. “The area of the apartment where (redacted name) sleeps smelled of urine, and fecal matter. Mixed in was the smell of rotting food from the dirty dishes that were all over the apartment.
“I looked into the crib and saw an adult fitted sheet over another blanket, which was being used for a mattress,” Fort continued. “There were also two adult pillows located. Both the pillows and bedsheets were saturated in dried filth. It appeared to be old urine, and fecal leakage stains. While I lifted up the upper right corner of the crib, I found mold growing on the sheet, and the sheet was still damp.”
Fort stated that when he was informed that the MSP Crime Lab was taking over the processing of the scene, “I never completed a search of the house.”
Fort also searched the car that was taken into evidence. He seized evidence, details were redacted in the report received by the Daily News.
Nearly two full pages were redacted because of confidential interviews with juveniles at the Children Advocacy Center. The Ludington Police Department was assisted by detectives with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the report indicated. There were also several other sections heavily redacted for similar reasons.
Investigators also reviewed messages on Facebook as well as jail phone calls, but the names of individuals who were part of the conversation were redacted.
Case pending
Kaiser has one pending case in Mason County courts. He is facing a felony allegation of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder from a Sept. 12, 2021, incident in the 600 block of East Dowland Street, where he allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old Ludington man.