Two Ludington residents were arraigned on drug charges last Monday from an investigation by State, Sheriff, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT).
Stephanie Lynn Wheeler, 920 N. Harrison, and Tommie Lee Green, 508 E. Danaher St. Apt. 2, were both arraigned on charges from investigations by SSCENT with the offenses happening on the same day, Feb. 14.
Green was arraigned on two felony counts of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony count of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.
Green has another probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday, too, where he faces allegations of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
The allegations are from an incident that took place on Feb. 19 — five days after the new allegations.
Wheeler was arraigned on three felony counts of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony count of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine.
A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.