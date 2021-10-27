A Ludington teenager was given probation for fleeing and eluding a police officer, third degree, before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Michael James Mozader, 19, was sentenced to 18 months probation for fleeing Ludington City Police and then striking Officer Mike Fort’s patrol car, causing heavy damage, earlier this year.
Additionally he was sentenced to 49 days in jail and given credit for 49 days already served.
The amount of restitution, $12,521.92, was the subject of some discrepancy by his attorney Ashley Siegel. She asked for proof of what the city’s insurance company paid before settling on the amount.
The judge reserved the amount of restitution for 30 days. If the amount is not contested the original amount will become the money that must be paid.
“Mr. Mozader, I see that you are just a couple credits short of completing your high school diploma,” the judge said. “You will be given the opportunity while you are on probation to get your GED. I would strongly advise you to take advantage of it. I believe it will be very beneficial to you as you try and straighten your life out.”
He was ordered to pay $688 in fines, costs, a $30 per month monitoring fee, and other court costs.