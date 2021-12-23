A Ludington woman was arraigned Wednesday in four separate criminal cases in 79th District Court, all stemming from a range of incidents in recent months.
Tammy Louise Tanis, 58, 110 E. Melendy St., was arraigned by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III after being arrested the same day by the Ludington Police Department.
The most recent alleged incident was Wednesday, where Tanis is accused of resisting officers.
Tanis was charged with two counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer.
A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
She was also charged Wednesday with charges from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
She is facing a felony county of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle in district court.
A $10,000 cash only bond was set in the matter. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Two days before, on Monday, Dec. 13, was an alleged incident of trespassing. Tanis was charged with the misdemeanor count in district court on the charge.
A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
The fourth case involves an allegation of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and an allegation of breaking and entering without owner’s permission — both misdemeanors.
The charges are from an Oct. 30 incident. Bond in this case was $100 cash only, too, with the same date for a pre-trial hearing.
These incidents aren’t Tanis’ only cases brought through district court. She had seven separate cases closed through 79th District Court.
In three other cases, she was on probation.
She was scheduled to be discharged from probation on Sept 28, 2022, for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree. That incident happened on Aug. 16, and she was sentenced on Sept. 28.
In two other cases, she was scheduled to be discharged from probation on Dec. 7, 2022. One case was from an incident July 19 where she pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and to an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a driver, both misdemeanors.
The other case was from an incident on Nov. 12 of retail fraud third degree. She pleaded guilty on Dec. 7.
Tanis has no case files in 51st Circuit Court, according to the court’s online record search.