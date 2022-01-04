A Ludington woman was sentenced to three concurrent terms of 2 to 20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections on drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Renee Ann Moline was a sentenced on three charges of delivery/manufacture of less than 50 grams of fentanyl. Two similar charges were dismissed Tuesday.
Her attorney, Michael Bartish, painted a picture of a woman who got hooked on methamphetamines in 2019 and couldn’t kick the habit, which only led to more problems down the road for Moline.
“She had a boyfriend who got her hooked on meth,” Bartish said. “Then he manipulated her to distributing it for him and turned her into a dealer for him.
“She has damaged herself, her family and the community by her actions,” he continued. “She knows what she has done and is hopeful for the future, to repair the damage she has done.”
The prosecution had requested only that the court follow the plea agreement.
In rendering the sentence Judge Susan K. Sniegowski gave Moline credit for 49 days that she has already served in the Mason County Jail. She ordered Moline to pay $414 in fines, costs, and other court fees.