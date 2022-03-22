A Ludington woman was sentenced to jail time and probation for her third offense conviction of drunken driving Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jessy Lee Avra, 47, was sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation on the felony conviction. She will be given credit for 90 days already served.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand reminded Avra that she was lucky that she was still alive and very lucky she didn’t hurt anyone else the night she drove with a blood alcohol content of over 3 percent.
Her attorney Ashley Siegel told the court that Avra was currently getting counseling at mental health and help with sobriety counseling as well.
“I’m glad you’re getting help now,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told her, “but you need to have a plan for farther in the future so you don’t relapse.
“Remember, you are lucky to be alive,” she added. “Things could have turned out differently.”
She was ordered to pay $1,073 in fines, costs, and other fees and a $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation.