A 47-year-old Ludington woman was sentenced to probation and jail time for domestic violence, third offense, before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
April Lynn Somsel was sentenced to 18 months probation and 17 days in jail, with credit for 17 days already served, for the offense. She was also ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation, and other fees.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said that they were no longer bound by the plea agreement that had been made.
“She failed to show up twice for a pre-sentence investigation interview,” Hand said. “And I’m concerned because of the assaultive nature of the crime. I believe she should serve at least 30 days in jail. A no contact with the victim order should also be in place.”
Defense attorney Al Swanson told the court that the victim and Somsel were still married, so the no contact order could be a problem. He also said Somsel had served 17 days in jail for punishment imposed for missing her pre-sentence interview.
Somsel addressed the court tearfully asked the judge to follow the plea agreement.
“I’m really trying,” she said.
Judge Sniegowski did follow the agreement because she said she thought it was fair in this case.