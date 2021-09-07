A Ludington woman was sentenced to six concurrent terms with the Michigan Department of Corrections on various drug charges Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 33, was sentenced to varying terms in prison, from 3 to 10 years and 34 months to 20 years.
Horsley pleaded guilty in July to two counts of delivery or manufacture of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 50 grams from a case based on an incident that took place on May 19 and 20, 2020, in the 1000 in block of North William Street.
She pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from an incident on Feb. 18, 2020, in the 400 block of Third Street in Scottville.
She pleaded guilty to the same charge from an incident on Jan. 13, in the 6000 block of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
In the fourth case, she pleaded guilty to a count of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams and a count of possession of analogues with those from an incident on Sept. 18, 2020, in the City of Ludington. The analogues Horsley was in possession of was alprazolam.
On a possession of methamphetamines, she was sentenced to 17 months to 10 years; possession of methamphetamines 3-10 years; possession of cocaine 17-48 months; possession of analogues 16-24 months; delivery of marijuana 34 months to 20 years; and delivery of cocaine 34 months to 20 months.
The judge and assistant prosecutor Beth Hand both agreed that they had no objections to Horsley entering the SAI (Special Alternatives to Incarceration) program, if the department of corrections deems that she fits their criteria.
Judge Sniegowski said she was well acquainted with Horsley referring to previous times she had appeared before her on varying charges.
“I know you’ve had a lot to overcome in your lifetime,” the judge told her, “but at 33 it’s time you get your life back on track. Your future depends on your ability to change. I think the SAI program would be a great start for you on that journey. But then you must remember, you have to have a good support system and a good place to go when you get out.”