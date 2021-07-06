A Ludington woman pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drugs and a count of operating while intoxicated in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Michelle Renee Patrick, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 25 grams of fentanyl, possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine and operating while intoxicated. A fourth count of operating with a suspended license will be dismissed at sentencing.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said the prosecutor’s office would also move to dismiss the habitual offender supplemental warrant second offense. Hand said the office will not pursue charges of possession of morphine and tramadol.
The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 13 in the 300 block of North James Street. Patrick said she had fentanyl in her room she was staying in at that time. She also admitted that she had cocaine, and she was driving while intoxicated.
Patrick agreed to the plea agreement in May. Patrick indicated that her attorney, Ashley Siegel, signed the agreement with her permission and on her behalf. She will be sentenced Sept. 7.