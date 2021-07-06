A Ludington woman pleaded guilty to several counts of drug possession and drug deliver/manufacturing across four different cases Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery or manufacture of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 50 grams from a case based on an incident that took place on May 19 and 20, 2020, in the 1000 block of North William Street.
Judge Susan Sniegowski asked, and Horsley affirmed, that Horsley delivered less than 50 grams of fentanyl. Horsley said she believed the substance to be heroin. Horsley affirmed when asked by Sniegowski about the second charge.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand was allowed to ask Horsley if she gave the fentanyl to another individual to then give it to a third person.
Hand named the individuals when asking the question, and Horsley’s attorney, Ashley Siegel asked if it was necessary to name the individuals. Horsley said she did give the drugs to a second person to deliver to a third individual. Hand asked, and Horsley confirmed, that Horsley directly delivered drugs to the third person.
“You do know he died after taking the fentanyl, correct?” Hand asked Horsley.
“Yes,” Horsley replied.
She pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from an incident on Feb. 18, 2020, in the 400 block of Third Street in Scottville.
She pleaded guilty to the same charge from an incident on Jan. 13, in the 6000 block of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
In the fourth case, she pleaded guilty to a count of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams and a count of possession of analogues with those from an incident on Sept. 18, 2020, in the City of Ludington. The analogues Horsley was in possession of was alprazolam.
Sentencing in the case will be Sept. 7.