A Ludington woman was sentenced to jail time and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday on charges relating to a multiple-county car chase in April.
Tanya Josephine Hathaway received her sentence from Judge Susan Sniegowski during a part of hearings conducted via Zoom.
Hathaway was sentenced for unlawful driving away and fleeing and eluding police, third degree. The charges stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, April 22. She was sentenced to two years of probation, and 12 months of jail with a month to be served up front, credit for eight days and the balance to be served at the court’s discretion. She will also have to pay $598 in fines and costs, plus $30 per month for monitoring.
The incident began when Hathaway left the 600 block of South Washington Avenue and led law enforcement officers from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Scottville Police Department on a chase through Custer and into Lake County. It took “stop sticks” deployed by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to apprehend her.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said Hathaway was out on bond for a charge of methamphetamine possession from Newaygo County. Hathaway’s arrest in Lake County also resulted in charges of resisting and obstructing an officer there.
“It appears as though she has been sentenced out of Lake County… for crimes in the same incident for which it was recommended (she serve) 90 days in jail,” Spaniola said. “It is unclear to me how much time she served. It appears to be that she is out on bond today.”
In the months since the incident, Hathaway has worked to get help. Her attorney, Cory Rickett, said she has since been diagnosed with bipolar personality disorder, and she is receiving treatment for it. She is also seeking assistance from Community Mental Health three to four times a month.
“I’m very sorry for what I did,” Hathaway told the court. “I realize someone, or myself, could have been really hurt.”
Further complicating matters, Rickett said two people — Hathaway’s son and ex-husband — both have tested positive for COVID-19. Sniegowski noted Hathaway sought treatment on her own and without the court imposing it, but she was concerned about the potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“I am not going to put a date on (when to start a jail term) right now,” Sniegowski said. “One, (we need) to make sure that she’s not positive for COVID. That’s my primary concern. Two, (we need) to find out what’s happening in the other two counties. It appears our sentence may be less than other two counties.”