A Ludington woman was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of impaired driving and a possession of methamphetamines charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Melanie Sue Babcock, 40, was sentenced to one year in jail on the impaired driving charge. She was ordered to serve 44 days of that term up front and was given credit for time served.
On the methamphetamines charge she was sentenced to a concurrent term of 93 days in jail, and was given credit for 43 days in jail already served. She was also placed on probation for one year.
The judge ordered that she pay $1,283 in fines, costs, and other court fees. She must pay $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation.